Natalie Manious Natalie Manious passed away on November 4, 2019 at the age of 88. Natalie is survived by her adoring husband, Robert, of 49 years; her children Katherine and Stephen; son-in-law Michael; her grandchildren Katie, Sarah and Stevie Elizabeth and her great-grandson Rowan, who was born just days before her passing. A memorial service will be held at the Valley Memorial Park, 650 Bugeia Lane, Novato on December 23, 2019 at noon.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Dec. 15, 2019