Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Valley Memorial Park
650 Bugeia Lane
Novato, CA
Natalie Manious Obituary
Natalie Manious Natalie Manious passed away on November 4, 2019 at the age of 88. Natalie is survived by her adoring husband, Robert, of 49 years; her children Katherine and Stephen; son-in-law Michael; her grandchildren Katie, Sarah and Stevie Elizabeth and her great-grandson Rowan, who was born just days before her passing. A memorial service will be held at the Valley Memorial Park, 650 Bugeia Lane, Novato on December 23, 2019 at noon.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
