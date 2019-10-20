|
|
Nathan Haines Janney III His legal name was Nathan Haines Janney III, however he disliked the name Nathan, so he added William, and this Gemini became Bill. He was raised in the Marina in SF, graduating from Marina Jr. High and Galileo High School. Basketball was his sport of choice, playing for Fitzpatrick Jewelers, Galileo and the YMI. The day after graduation he began working for Fiberboard Paper Products in San Francisco, then served honorably in the Coast Guard, stationed at Rockaway Station New York. He spent a year in the Military Hospital in Seattle Washington, with TB, and was released from the Coast Guard returning to San Francisco. Bill was always good with numbers, becoming credit manager with Fiberboard, then made a move to Warner Bros., no not Hollywood like his half brother Leon, but Warner Bros. Brassiere Company. Instead of A,B,C, flutes of cardboard, it was A,B,C, cups with Warners. Yes, his claim to fame was his perfect 34B knee. If a new style came out and fit his knee snuggly, his buyers knew it would be a great seller, and a big order wood follow! His sales reputation caring exclusively for his buyers, helped him to be the Salesman of the year in 1984, for over One Million Dollars in West Coast Sales. Bill was a simple man, born to Irene Alice Simontachi, but never knowing his father who died when he was three. He was raised by his step father, Don Hay, and had a relationship with his half brother, Leon Janney who was a child star under contract with Darryl F. Zanuck, starring in "Our Gang". Bill was an active member at Marin Country Club, raising his family in Novato. He leaves behind three sons from his first marriage, Richard H Janney (Leslie) of Rescue, CA, Steven H. Janney (Kelly) of Penngrove, and Philip H. Janney (Kristi) of Santa Barbara. Bill's widow, Dyane Silva Janney, worked side by side with him in the Intimate Apparel Industry from 1979 until they retired from Lilyette Brassiere Mfg. in Santa Rosa in 1992. He also raised two more children, a daughter, Audra Marie Schmierer (Michael) Novato, and Adam Glenn Spirit (Jehfree) of Sonoma. Bill had a second career, living in Santa Rosa as a Wine Country Tour Guide and Limo driver which he loved, before moving to Phoenix, AZ. They traveled the world and loved the High Desert of the Carefree Hwy, making many wonderful friends and a second family, adopted daughter Allison Foret (Chris) Anthem AZ. The" lights of their lives" are their grandchildren, Lucia (Patrick) Dublin, Ireland, Gianna (Matt), Lafayette, Griffin (Katherine), Santa Barbara, Levi Holden, San Luis Obispo, David Michael, Novato, and Taryn, Penngrove. He also leaves behind his favorite mother-in-law, Dolores Silva, Sonoma and sister-in-law/barber, Denise Silva (Jeff) Santa Rosa. Nate's best friends Tony and Gail Alioto of Sonoma, have been friends since grade school, and Clifford and Larae Pearson of Novato have been traveling companions and extended family members. Whether you knew him as Nate or Bill he was a sports enthusiast never missing a SF Giants, Golden State Warriors or 49er game. He passed away at home after a massive stroke, and long battle with Myelofibrosis, surrounded by his beloved wife, Dyane, daughter Audra, and sister-in-law Denise. He requested no services, but will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery for Veterans and their wives. In lieu of flowers ,donations can be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-caitlynn, a niece that needs your help. Nate the Great, AKA: Nini will be missed by all. His eagerness to give you a tour of his home, and offer you a drink of choice, besides sharing his recipes for his salad dressing or peach margaritas are his legacyuntil we meet again Bill, Chin Chin and Cheerie Dearie!
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 20, 2019