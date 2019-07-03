|
|
Neal Garton Neal Garton passed away in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family and friends on Monday July 1, 2019 at the age of 50. Neal was born on July 20, 1968 in San Francisco, Ca. He graduated from Sacramento State College in 1991 and had a successful career in Real Estate Development and Property Management. Neal married his wife Elena on June 29, 1996, and together they have been joyfully and lovingly raising quadruplets Wesley, Walker, Woody, and Ally Sue. Neal is survived by his parents, Mike and Beverly; wife Elena; four children; grandmother Gigi; sister Cindy; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. The Orthodox Trisagion service will occur on Friday, July 5th at 7p.m. at the Nativity of Christ Greek Orthodox Church, 1110 Highland Dr., Novato. The funeral service will occur on Saturday, July 6th at 10a.m. at the church, followed by a funeral procession to Valley Memorial Park. A celebration of life, honoring Neal, will be held at the church following the burial. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Garton's Go Fund Me account. All funds will go directly to Elena and will be used solely to support the education and financial needs of the four children. https://www.gofundme. com/f/neal-and-elena-garton-support-the-quads
Published in Marin Independent Journal on July 3, 2019