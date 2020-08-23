1/1
Neil Andersen 1940 - 2020 Neil Andersen, a lifelong resident of San Rafael, passed away July 13, 2020. Neil was born on May 2, 1940 at Cottage Hospital in San Rafael. He is the second of three generations to live on their San Rafael family property, and was the only child of Peter and Viola Andersen. Neil was an avid car enthusiast and was a founding and dedicated member of the Northbay Corvette Association. As a journeyman HVAC and architectural sheet-metal designer, Neil founded Allied Mechanical with his business partner, Mark. They built Allied into a Premier commercial HVAC contractor that is still in business today. Neil's passions included drawing, designing race tracks in AutoCad and woodworking; but his greatest passion was his four grandchildren. Neil is survived by Robin, his wife of 56 years; his two daughters, Becky (Eric) and Sarah (John); and his four grandchildren: Sydney, Quinn, Reece and Cameron. Due to restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice by the Bay in Neil's honor.

Published in Marin Independent Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
