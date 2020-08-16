Nicholas E. Ugenti Nick passed away suddenly on May 1 2020 in Lake Havasu City, AZ. He was the son of Camille (deceased) and Nick Ugenti. Born in New York on June 16, 1979. He was raised and educated in San Anselmo, and in recent years had moved to Arizona. From a young age, cars and boats had become his passion and making an engine run always put a smile on his face. He was happiest under the hood, behind the wheel, or out on the water. He is survived by his father; grandparents, Ed and Mary Ellen Majoulet; the extended Majoulet family; his little dog, Lola; and friends. Nick will be forever loved and missed. No services are planned at this time.



