Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Guliaeff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Mihailovich Guliaeff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nicholas Mihailovich Guliaeff Obituary
Nicholas M. Guliaeff Age 87, passed away 17th February 2019 in Davis, CA after a brief illness. Nicholas was the loving husband of the late Tatiana Guliaeff (d. 2013) with whom he was married for 59 years. He is survived by his sister: Nadine, his sons: Nicholas Jr., Andrew, and Alexander, his grand-children: Colleen and Pyotr; and daughters-in-law Lori and Kathrine. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 23 at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 102 Ross Avenue, San Anselmo with burial to immediately follow at Mt. Tamalpais Cemetery in San Rafael.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.