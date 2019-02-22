|
|
Nicholas M. Guliaeff Age 87, passed away 17th February 2019 in Davis, CA after a brief illness. Nicholas was the loving husband of the late Tatiana Guliaeff (d. 2013) with whom he was married for 59 years. He is survived by his sister: Nadine, his sons: Nicholas Jr., Andrew, and Alexander, his grand-children: Colleen and Pyotr; and daughters-in-law Lori and Kathrine. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 23 at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 102 Ross Avenue, San Anselmo with burial to immediately follow at Mt. Tamalpais Cemetery in San Rafael.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 22, 2019