Nicolas Lorenzo Paoli-Khadjenouri
July 25, 2000 - July 26, 2019
Resident of Tiburon
Nicolas Lorenzo Paoli-Khadjenouri, of Tiburon, California, born July 25, 2000, accidentally died at the young age of 19 on July 26, 2019. He was the beloved son of Leanne Paoli and Martin Khadjenouri; devoted and loving grandson of Dave and Barbara Paoli, Carol Adair and Bahram and Vicki Khadjenouri; adored cousin of Andrew, Julia, Chase, Devon, Richelle, Kian, Jasper and Robin Gavin, Hunter; and admired nephew of Bruce, Darius, Lauri, Mithra, Sally, and Scott.
Nicolas was born in Napa CA, and also raised in Piedmont, and Marin County. He graduated from Redwood High School and was entering his second year at Santa Barbara City College.
He was a loving, happy, incredibly kind and gentle soul who had recently found his first love in sweet beautiful Jenna.
He will be remembered for his unwavering humble heart, his special love and talent in baseball and interest in the message of music.
His immense love for close friends, his family, and especially his mother and father, will be held close and lives on in our hearts. All who knew Nicolas loved and admired his gentle spirit and the manner in which he lived his life, with a big sensitive heart, sharing and receiving. Taken from us far too soon, may he rest in peace, in paradise.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 18th at 5:00pm at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 3 Bayview Avenue, Belvedere. Reception immediately to follow at the Corinthian Yacht Club in Tiburon. In lieu of flowers, please pledge donations to: Homeward Bound of Marin
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Aug. 20, 2019