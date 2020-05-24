Nina Rutan Wells A ray of light, Nina Rutan Wells, passed April 24th in a sudden and sad accident at the age of 21. Born and raised in Marin County, California and Blue Hill, Maine, she was a spirited young woman unified strongly with her two sisters Madison and Cecilia Wells. A talented artist, Nina was uniquely creative and continuously mastering her drawing and painting. Her artwork has deep meaning and is a reflection of her distinct sense of expression. She followed in the footsteps of her family with an incredible knack for cooking and took great pride in building up a repertoire of intricate meals and recipes. Nina loved celebratory feasts and always wanted to take part in family traditions. Friendship meant a lot to Nina. She saw the good in her peers and felt drawn to offering to be a caretaker to others. She loved helping and holding a hand. She brought soulful joy and kindness to this world. Hearts are heavy without her in body and her soul will forever be near to her closest family and friends. She is survived by her mother and father, Nadia Smith Volk and Benjamin Glyde Wells III; her two sisters, Madison Forrest and Cecilia Rose Wells; and her large extended family, The McCrums, The Wells, and The Smiths.



