Nina Tarantino Scott Nina Tarantino Scott was born June 12, 1923 and raised in San Francisco and spent much of her adult life in Terra Linda. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Saturday, August 22. She is survived by sons, Rick and Greg (wife Marti); grandchildren, Nicholas, Mary, Angelo, Jacob, Gregory, and Sophia; and brother, John (wife Carol). Her vitality and spirit will be missed by many. She always wore a smile and had a sparkle in her eye, loved to laugh, and adored her grandchildren. Family, friends, and happiness meant everything to Nina. The family would like to express gratitude to the Nazareth House, whose caretakers made her life comfortable for the last decade. Due to Covid, a memorial will be held at a later date. The world was a better place with Nina in it. She will live on forever in our hearts.

Published in Marin Independent Journal on Aug. 26, 2020.
