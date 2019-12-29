|
|
Nola May Jerome Of Santa Rosa, California, passed away on Easter, April 21, 2019, surrounded by her family. Nola married Ronald K. Jerome on June 2, 1956 and would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on June 2, 2019. Ron and Nola resided in San Rafael and Terra Linda for many years before moving to Santa Rosa. Nola was a loving, giving and caring person with an incredible sense of humor who enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She enjoyed meeting new people and would learn their life stories very quickly, always lending words of encouragement and support. By the end of the conversation, they would be talking like best friends and smiling and laughing together. Her best times were family dinners with everyone sitting around the table eating and enjoying each others company. Each time she would end the dinner with her famous saying, "these are people who like to eat!". Nola was also known for her zucchini bread which she shared with family and friends. Ron and Nola loved to fish and spent many good times at the Marin Rod and Gun Club pier for a day of fishing, which included a picnic full of sandwiches and goodies she would prepare that morning. Ron and Nola also loved taking their trailer to rivers and lakes fishing in North California where she would meet other campers, sharing stories and good times together. Nola was a member of the Red Hatters where she enjoyed going on trips and out to lunch with the ladies dressed in red and purple. Nola is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ronald K. Jerome, daughter Terri Jerome (Dennis), of Weaverville, California, daughter Sheri Koger of Peoria, Arizona, son Larry Jerome (Carolyn) of Santa Rosa, California, and grandsons Jack Andrew Jerome and Kyle Keith Jerome. Merry Christmas Mom, we love you and miss you.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Dec. 29, 2019