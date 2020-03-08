|
Norma Jean Nixon November 28, 1936 February 23, 2020 Norma was born on November 28, 1936 in Jetmore, Kansas to Philomena and Otto Franz. She died suddenly and unexpectedly on February 23, 2020 in San Rafael, CA as a result of a car accident. Her passing has left her husband and family in profound shock and deep bereavement. Norma was a truly loving and devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, and aunt. She was married for almost 60 years to her now bereft husband Jack Nixon and was a loving and devoted mother to her three bereaved children, Laurie Osborne (Brian), Julie Smith (Jack), and Jack Nixon (Diane) who all live in the Bay Area; a loving grandmother to William Smith (Lacey), Justin Smith, Kayla Smith, Jack Smith, Jin Osborne and Christopher Osborne; and a caring great-grandmother to William Smith and Brittney Smith. She also leaves behind a sister, Helen Dasta of Kansas City, MO, two brothers, Edward Franz of Kansas City, MO and Ralph Franz of New Albany, OH; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Fred and Linda Sells of Orlando, FL. She is preceded in death by brothers William Franz and Donald Franz. Norma was raised in Hutchinson, KS and attended St. Teresa's grade school and high school, graduating as the valedictorian of her class. She then attended Sacred Heart College in Wichita, KS. After moving to Kansas City, MO, she met husband Jack in 1957, and they married in 1960. Norma worked for the Cambridge, MA Redevelopment Agency while Jack completed his MBA at Harvard Business School; daughter Laurie was born just before Jack graduated, and Norma took on the role of a new mother while supporting her husband in his education. Following graduation, Jack's new job took them to New York City where they lived for two years before moving to San Rafael, CA, where daughter Julie and son Jack were born. Norma was masterful at juggling both professional responsibilities and ensuring a beautiful homelife for her family. Following her job at Fireman's Fund, she became an integral part of her husband's business where she worked for many years. She was well-known amongst friends and family for being the hostess of many joyful parties at their home where they have lived for the past 50 years. She maintained a lovely home up until her last day. Norma was an avid opera enthusiast, a master baker, a skilled seamstress and knitter, and a talented pianist. An experienced traveler, she had visited many countries on her countless adventures with Jack which led to special friendships around the globe. She was well-read and knowledgeable on a wide range of subjects, including culture, politics, world history, and religion. Norma was the matriarch of her close-knit family and was admired and adored by her loved ones. She had a unique way of connecting with people; she was gracious and loving towards everyone she met. In remembering Norma, words that come to mind are poise, grace, elegance, class, patience, gentleness, kindness and beauty. She left a beautiful touch on everything she did and will always be remembered for the impact she made on the lives of those around her. She will be profoundly missed. A vigil will be held from 5pm - 8pm on Friday, March 13th at Valley Memorial Park Chapel at 650 Bugeia Lane, Novato, CA. Please call Valley Memorial Park for the time of the rosary. A funeral mass will begin at 11am on Saturday, March 14th at Mission San Rafael Arcangel Chapel (next to Saint Raphael Church) at 1104 5th Avenue, San Rafael, CA. Donations may be made in Norma's memory to The Godmothers of St. Vincent's School for Boys at 1 St. Vincent Drive, San Rafael, CA 94903.
