Norma Jean Peterson Hau Passed on Good Friday, April 19th, 2019. She was 73 years old and died of natural causes surrounded by her family in Monterey. Born on June 12th, 1945, Norma was a 5th generation San Franciscan and at a young age moved to Sleepy Hollow, San Anselmo. She attended Drake High School and then continued on to UCLA where she enjoyed sorority life and became one of the Bruin Bells. After college, she married Allen Peterson and together they had two beautiful sons, Jacob and Mitchell. While her sons were the light of her life, Norma also had a passion for teaching. She was a bilingual Spanish kindergarten teacher in San Francisco and also tutored many students over the years. She spent her free time creating beautiful oil paintings and cheering on the 49ers. In 2004 Norma re-married naval officer, John Hau, and together they spent their time as active members of the San Francisco Yacht club and traveling. Norma is preceded in death by her father, Norm, and mother, Consuelo Mitchell. She is survived by her husband, John Hau, sons Jake (wife, Bridget, and grandchildren Leah and Cody) and Mitchell Peterson. Norma was an extremely generous person and always full of life. We will miss her greatly but know her spirit and legacy will continue to live on. Services will be at St. Anselm's Church on June 1st at 10:30am with a reception to follow.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 19, 2019