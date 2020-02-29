|
Norma Josefina Iniguez Mar. 10, 1936 Feb. 6, 2020 Norma Josefina Iniguez passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on February 6, 2020. She was born in Cuenca, Ecuador on March 10, 1936 where she grew up. She went to Maria Auxiliadora School where she obtained a degree in teaching. She met her future husband Roberto in Cuenca, Ecuador and on December 7, 1957, they married. Roberto received a job offer with the California State Department of Water Resources and so they immigrated to the United States on March 4, 1959 and settled in Carmichael, California where she lived for five years until Roberto took a job in Cali, Colombia for two years and in Ecuador for another two years. After the four year assignment in South America Roberto and Josefina settled in San Rafael, California for 46 years, and it is here where Josefina was rooted with friends, loving neighbors, and her beautiful family. She spent the last five years in Petaluma, California. Josefina is survived by Roberto her husband of 62 years, as well as her three children Norma (Chuck), Stewart (Sherrill), and Fernando. She has seven grandchildren Jessica, Michael, Alyssa (Craig), Olivia, Sarah, Liana and Rachel, and four great grandchildren Jace, Calvin, Emily and Dylan. A gathering to celebrate her life, will be held by her family on March 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Isabella's Church, 1 Trinity Way in San Rafael (Terra Linda) with a reception immediately following Mass at Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the , Northern California Chapter, in honor of Norma Josefina Iniguez.
