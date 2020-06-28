Norma Tewksbury Ooghe 1922 - 2020 Norma Ooghe passed away peacefully May 8, 2020 - three days after her 98th birthday - that was celebrated with her sister, Marjorie Reynolds, and family, at the assisted living home she was staying in. Norma was born in Stonington, Maine and grew up there with her parents, Dr. Lewis G. Tewksbury, the town dentist, mother Mary, and sister Marjorie. Her father owned the local opera house/movie theatre for many years, and Norma loved working there. She went on to join the Navy waves, and was very proud of her service. Norma ended up in California, where she met and married her husband, Charlie Ooghe. They were married for 25 years when Charlie passed. Norma was a very interesting person, loved to meet people, and once you met her, you would always remember her. In California she worked for the for the San Francisco Chronicle, at the same time that Herb Cain did, and later worked for the Marin Independent Journal. Her sister, Marjorie, also lived in Marin, just about 10 miles away. Norma loved spending time with Marge and her family, as she never had any children of her own. For many years, she spent her summers in Maine, proudly driving the family's 65 Chevy in the Stoninigton 4th of July parade. Her sister's family always made sure that she was included with them, for all the holidays and celebrations over the years. She especially enjoyed the 4th of July annual party at her sister, Marge's. Norma will be missed by all who knew her. Her life will be celebrated after all the restrictions are lifted.



