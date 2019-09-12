|
Norman "Terry' Pearce A long time resident of Marin County, died on August 20, 2019 from natural causes. He was 77 years old. Born on October 15, 1941 in La Grande, Oregon, Terry was the son of the late Luna Pearl McAnally and Owen Kenneth Pearce, and brother of the late Ron and Tom Pearce. Terry's business career and personal life were fueled by his desire to inspire others and seek a broader perspective and understanding of the world. Educated in business and religious philosophy, Terry spent 17 years as an executive at IBM before transitioning to pioneer American business activities in the Soviet Union as a co-founder of Partners, a Soviet-American trading company focused on citizen diplomacy. He subsequently went on to serve as a Fellow and Senior Vice President of Executive Communication for Charles Schwab & Co. and founder of Leadership Communication. Teaching and inspiring future leaders was a passion that transcended all walks of Terry's life. He coached his sons' countless little league baseball and soccer teams, was a dedicated volunteer with the boys' Scout troops, and was well-know by his children to be one of the best Pinewood Derby car makers in the county. He was an adjunct professor at The Haas Graduate School of Business, University of California, Berkeley, and served as a visiting faculty member at The London Business School for the MBA program and the Sloan Fellowship Programme. Terry was a devoted mentor and coach to countless people, and was committed to his community and the causes he cared about. An accomplished writer, Terry authored the book Leading Out Loud and co-authored Clicks and Mortar. The principles from both of these works are used for corporate leadership development programs and by communication departments in colleges and universities around the world. Terry is survived by his two sons Jeff and Joel Pearce, and predeceased by his daughter Jodi Ehrlicher. Terry will also be fondly remembered by his six grandchildren, Hayden, Jaymee, Abigail, Ainsley, Austin and Riley, and many close friends near and far. A celebration of Terry's life has been scheduled for Friday, September 27, at 2:00 PM at the Marin Art and Garden Center in Ross. In memory of Terry, donations may be made to Center Point Inc., 135 Paul Drive, San Rafael, CA 94903 or at cpinc.org.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 12, 2019