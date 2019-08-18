|
Norman Wohlschlaeger Whether we're watching or not, the mighty Mississippi continues to flow while the catfish continue to grow and a fisherman is wondering, where did yesterday go. We said goodbye to Norman Clifford Wohlschlaeger on July 20, 2019. Husband to Gloria for 61 amazing years; father to Pam and Dave; father-in-law to Raul and Lisa; and Opa to Marisa (and David), Luke, Shane, and Gina. During his formative years in Chester, Illinois, besides picking up the nickname "Jake," Norman learned the value of hard work and developed his love for building and engineering. Jake was a football star at Chester High School and served his country as a proud member of the Army Corps of Engineers in the early 1950s. While a student at Santa Rosa Junior College, he chose the perfect night to attend a barn dance and met Gloria, the love of his life. Norman was accepted to San Jose State University, and before receiving his Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering, he and Gloria were married on September 8, 1957. The family moved to Sausalito in 1962 when Norman was hired as the City Engineer and Director of Public Works. Norman held those same positions with the City for 27 years until his retirement in 1989, after which he enjoyed family time, traveling, woodworking, fishing, and watching the 49ers. Recently, he and Gloria served as Grand Marshalls of Sausalito's 2018 4th of July parade, and he was front and center at his granddaughter's wedding which was held on the front deck of the Spring Street house he and Gloria shared for 57 years. Norman never understood cowardice and never avoided a challenge. A memorial reception will be held in Norman's honor on September 15, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. (presentation at 3:30) at The Spinnaker Restaurant in Sausalito. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Norman's honor to the Golden Gate Chapter of Trout Unlimited.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Aug. 18, 2019