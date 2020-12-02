Olga B. Katanics 1929 - 2020 Olga Katanics, a longtime Marin resident, died peacefully in her sleep at the Mt. Tamalpais Retirement Home Health Care Facility on the morning of November 19, 2020. Olga was born in Budapest, Hungary on July 15, 1929, into an upper-middle class family. She was educated in primary and secondary Catholic girl schools in Austria and Hungary. Her husband, George Katanics, was a civil engineer with a Master's Degree from the Technical University of Budapest. They were married in Budapest in 1948. At the time George was 25 years old, working on the reconstruction of the Budapest bridges and subways that were destroyed during World war II. The Katanics' two children, Andrew and George, were born in 1949 and 1951, respectively. After suffering through the hardships of the postwar years and the Hungarian Revolution of 1956, George, Olga and their two young sons crossed the border at night into Austria, on foot, carrying only a few belongings, in late November 1956. They stayed in various refugee camps and along with many other Hungarians, applied for asylum to the United States in December 1956. Arriving in the United States in January 1957, and not knowing anyone here, the family was sponsored by charities and were helped to settle in New Orleans, where George got an entry-level engineering job on the new Mississippi River Bridge project, and Olga had to go to work as a seamstress in a local factory to make ends meet, earning 50 cents an hour. The family lived in a one-room apartment with a sloping floor and donated furnishings above a grocery store in the French Quarter. As George and Olga's English was very poor, they attended night school three days a week for several months to improve their language skills. The children were placed in the local Catholic school, where the nuns were kind enough to allow them to stay late, until Olga could pick them up after work. In April 1959, the family packed up and moved to San Francisco, driving in their 1957 Plymouth, and stopping along the way to see the Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam, Las Vegas and other sights. In S.F., George continued to advance as a civil and structural engineer in various firms, and Olga worked as an accountant, first at the Federal Reserve Bank, and later in the Wells Fargo Bank trust department. Living in foggy San Francisco, the family spent almost every summer Sunday with friends at the swimming pools of sunny Boyes Hot Springs, or the Marin Town and Country Club in Fairfax, both open to the public. That's when they fell in love with Marin. With both Olga and George working hard, often overtime, and making many financial sacrifices, they managed to save enough for a down payment to buy a nice house in Greenbrae in October 1961. In August 1962, George, Olga and their sons became United States citizens. In their new home, Olga enjoyed cooking, decorating, dinner parties and sewing her own beautiful dresses, a skill she acquired early in life and continued to enjoy for many years. She also enjoyed traveling with her family, with road trips up and down the coast, from Oregon to San Diego, with several trips to Disneyland, Yosemite, Lake Tahoe, Crater Lake and many other places. After the kids went off to college in the late 60's and early 70's, George and Olga continued their travels overseas, to Europe, the Caribbean, Egypt, the Holy Land, Turkey and Hong Kong. After Olga had worked for Wells Fargo for almost 20 years, she retired in 1979 to join George, by then an engineering manager at the Bechtel Corporation, in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, where George was assigned to manage several large-scale industrial projects. There they stayed for more than seven years, and were given the opportunity to continue to travel extensively, and to actively engage in the social life of the Bechtel expatriate community. Later on, George and Olga lived in Jakarta, Indonesia, where George served as a Bechtel engineering consultant to the local utility companies; and finally, in London, where George was assigned to manage several infrastructure projects for the London Docklands Development Corporation. In 1997, when George finally retired after working for Bechtel for more than 35 years, he returned with Olga to their home to settle down once more, and to re-live their wonderful memories with their family and friends. In 2002, they moved to the Mt. Tamalpais Retirement Home in Greenbrae, where they continued to be a physically and socially active couple, until George's tragic death from cancer on February 8, 2006. A breast cancer survivor, Olga had been incapacitated over the years by a series of strokes and spent the last seven years of her life at the Mt. Tamalpais Health Care Facility, under the loving care of the nursing staff. She was physically challenged, but mentally alert until the last few years, when she suffered from memory loss. She outlived her husband by 14 years. Olga is survived by son Andrew Katanics and daughter-in-law Agnes Katanics of Larkspur, and by son George T. Katanics of Burbank. Funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Olga's name can be made to St. Sebastian Church in Greenbrae, CA.



