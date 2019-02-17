|
Olga Bourne Rees Olga Bourne (Stevens) Rees passed away peacefully on December 22nd, 2018. She was born in Kingston-Upon-Hull, Yorkshire, England Survived by her son Nigel Alan Rees (Laura Elizabeth Fee) of Ross, grandchildren Alana C. (Rees) Cutler (Dan), Fiona C. Rees, and Isabella O. Rees and her daughter Cynthia Georgina Craft of Bridgewater, Nova Scotia, and great granddaughter Peyton C. Cutler. Preceded in death by her husband Charles Alan Rees in 1982. Loved by her family, friends and grandchildren, "GraRees" live a full and rich life with her husband, Alan with whom she married in Yorkshire England on July 14th 1945. Olga served in the Women's Royal Air Force Auxiliary during World War II. Together she and Alan moved from Yorkshire to Glasgow, Scotland. When Alan, a Marine engineer, joined the Salvage Association, London, they were transferred to the United States in 1952 and lived in Northern New Jersey, Portland, Oregon, finally settling in San Rafael, California were they enjoyed golfing and travel. Olga enjoyed painting, calligraphy and gardening, growing roses and herbs, but her greatest pleasure was her time spent golfing. She was a long time member of the Peacock Gap Golf and Country Club and a Member of the Peacock Gap Woman's section, serving as section captain in 1972. She firmly believed that "Golf is a microcosm of life; replace your divots and repair your ball marks" and always tried to live her life that way. At her request there will be no memorial service but she hoped those whose life she touched would always remember her with affection.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 17, 2019