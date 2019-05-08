|
Oliver Calisto Illia 09/23/1941 04/17/2019 Oliver Calisto Illia was born in Santa Rosa, CA on September 23, 1941 to Oliver S. Illia and Mabel O. Illia. Oliver grew up on the Illia / Romelli dairy in Valley Ford, CA during his youth along with his younger brother Robert. He attended and graduated from Tomales High School in 1959 and was Salutatorian giving an amazing outlook of the future for his classmates during his commencement speech. After high school, he was accepted to California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo where he graduated with an Agricultural Engineering degree becoming the first college graduate of the Illia family. Immediately after graduating from Cal Poly, he worked in the dairy manufacturing business for Holm Tractor and Ross Holm. His job responsibilities ranged from Junior Engineer to outside sales, eventually purchasing the business in the early 70's with business partner Fritz Nederbraght. They sold the business in 2004 and both entered retirement. Oliver's greatest accomplishments in life truly were his marriage to beautiful Linda of 55 years and his three (3) children and their spouses: Stephen & Carla, Michael & Susie, and Eileen & Brian, along with his five grandchildren: Sarah, Kelli, Kathryn, Julia, and Mackenzie. Oliver's family recalls great memories of family weekends of fishing & water skiing at Lake Berryessa, Lake Almanor, or Eagle Lake usually finishing the evening with his 'charred' chicken barbeque and a few cocktails. Oliver, like most Italian men, was very competitive when it came to playing Pedro or eating Pinky's pizza when slices were limited. He will be best remembered by his family for his fairness, honesty, and dedication. Oliver took pride in 'playing by the rules', doing things the right way. Oliver was an incredibly loyal husband, father, and friend to so many people. Friends and family are invited to attend the Memorial Mass, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 12:00 noon at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 17242 Bodega Hwy., Bodega, CA. In lieu of flowers, Oliver would have asked for donations to Tomales High School or the Tomales Chapter of the Druids. Private Inurnment. Family assisted by PARENT-SORENSEN Mortuary & Crematory Petaluma.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from May 8 to May 15, 2019