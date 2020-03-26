|
|
Olivia Mary McCarthy Olivia M. McCarthy died peacefully on March 10, 2020 at her home in Woodland, California after a short illness. She was surrounded by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends the day she died. Olivia was born in San Rafael to Louis and Maria Bottarini on October 1, 1927. She spent her childhood in San Rafael and after her marriage to John McCarthy eventually moved to Corte Madera where she lived for the next 58 years. After John's death she moved to Woodland to be near family. She worked as a bookkeeper all of her adult life and enjoyed her work so much that she didn't retire until age 70. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, her parents, and her brother Tony Bottarini. She is survived by her daughter Vivian Walker and her husband Andy Walker and her son Bruce McCarthy and his wife Mary Jean Wachter. Her grandchildren Maya (James) Garrett, Hana (Steven) Bowman, Logan McCarthy, Aliya McCarthy, and Lynae McCarthy will greatly miss her, as will nieces Cathy (David) Krieg, Debbie Overlid, Erin (Bill) Alexander, nephew Brian (Sherrie) McCarthy and her numerous great nieces and nephews and their children. The light of her eyes, her great-grandchildren Sophia Garrett, Walker Bowman and Gwyneth Bowman, will hear about their Noni. A Memorial Party will be held in Woodland, CA when the COVID-19 crisis has passed. In lieu of flowers pease donate to the .
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020