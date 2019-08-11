|
|
Omer Cyril Pennington, Jr. April 11, 1922 - April 1, 2019 Omer Cyril Pennington, Jr. was born in Fanshawe, Oklahoma in the family home on April 1922. He passed away on April 1, 2019 at the VA Hospice Care Facility in Martinez, CA. Omer's wife of over 66 years, Ida Lee Pennington, passed on May 29, 2019. Omer was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Omer joined the US Army Air Corps in 1942 and was stationed in China during WWII attached to the famous 426th Night Fighter Squadron, 14th Air Force. He received several military medals for his service in the US Army Air Corps and the US Air Force. He was also stationed in Panama, Puerto Rico and Turkey and several locations in the United States. Omer served as a flight engineer and crew chief on several different aircraft while in the US Air Force. He moved to California in 1960, settling in Vacaville in 1996. He was a teacher in several schools in California retiring after 24 years. He graduated from San Francisco State University with a BA in public education from Fresno State University, Fresno earning his California Teaching Credential and from University of Southern California with a Master's degree in public education. He is survived by his loving children, Gene (wife Judy); Pat and grandchildren: Gene Pennington, Jr., Chris Pennington, Todd Pennington, Deborah (Nelson) Messer, Diana Kenoyer Nelson, Becky Pennington, Jessie (Pennington) Nieminen and Anjy Pennington; 20 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Thelma Irene Smith (Pennington - Mitchell); and many nephews and nieces. Omer spent his retirement years traveling with Ida all across the United States in their RV. During their travels, they spent many wonderful hours visiting with family and friends. Omer was an avid gemologist and genealogy researcher and loved reading. Private Interment services were held on April 18, 2019 at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Davis, CA. His ashes were placed with his loving wife, Ida Lee Pennington. Both are now at peace and will be missed.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019