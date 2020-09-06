Otoniel Aza¤on Alvarado Born on November 10, 1971 and passed away August 31, 2020 at 48 years old, at Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa. He was a loving father to Noemi Aza¤on, Josue Aza¤on, Alexander Aza¤on and Raymundo Ayala, and devoted grandfather to Aryana Delgado. Otoniel was born and raised in Retalhuleu, Guatemala, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. Wanting a better life, he made a home in Northern California. Using his strong body and quick mind, he was willing to work at whatever job came his way to care for his family. Fixing refrigerators and washing machines, manual labor, and many jobs as a carpenter, kept him going. He found his true talent as a master craftsman of decks. For his final 12 years he worked along with his great boss and true friends, Weston and Jenny Leavens, for Deckmaster Fine Decks. He was a highly accomplished deck builder. Many people in Sonoma, Napa and Marin County are proud owners of his masterpieces. He became a teacher to his sons to help them do the same precise work he did. He took a lot of pride in his work as well as theirs. He attended Jehovah Witness meetings in the Petaluma Congregation Bodega. He enjoyed playing and coaching soccer as defense. He will be remembered as "Muco," the strong and big man he was. He cared very much for his family as well as his extended family in Guatemala. He was our rock and touched our hearts in different ways, being through work, his favorite hobby, soccer, and as father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. Due to his untimely death from Covid-19 he was not able to realize his dream of building a home in Alaska. Thank you to all the dedicated staff in ICU at Memorial Hospital who cared for him and helped his family. The funeral viewing service will be held on September 7, 2020 from 2pm-5pm at Adobe Creek Funeral Home, 331 Lakeville Street, Petaluma, CA 94952.



