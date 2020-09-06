1/1
Otoniel Azañon Alvarado
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Otoniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Otoniel Aza¤on Alvarado Born on November 10, 1971 and passed away August 31, 2020 at 48 years old, at Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa. He was a loving father to Noemi Aza¤on, Josue Aza¤on, Alexander Aza¤on and Raymundo Ayala, and devoted grandfather to Aryana Delgado. Otoniel was born and raised in Retalhuleu, Guatemala, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. Wanting a better life, he made a home in Northern California. Using his strong body and quick mind, he was willing to work at whatever job came his way to care for his family. Fixing refrigerators and washing machines, manual labor, and many jobs as a carpenter, kept him going. He found his true talent as a master craftsman of decks. For his final 12 years he worked along with his great boss and true friends, Weston and Jenny Leavens, for Deckmaster Fine Decks. He was a highly accomplished deck builder. Many people in Sonoma, Napa and Marin County are proud owners of his masterpieces. He became a teacher to his sons to help them do the same precise work he did. He took a lot of pride in his work as well as theirs. He attended Jehovah Witness meetings in the Petaluma Congregation Bodega. He enjoyed playing and coaching soccer as defense. He will be remembered as "Muco," the strong and big man he was. He cared very much for his family as well as his extended family in Guatemala. He was our rock and touched our hearts in different ways, being through work, his favorite hobby, soccer, and as father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. Due to his untimely death from Covid-19 he was not able to realize his dream of building a home in Alaska. Thank you to all the dedicated staff in ICU at Memorial Hospital who cared for him and helped his family. The funeral viewing service will be held on September 7, 2020 from 2pm-5pm at Adobe Creek Funeral Home, 331 Lakeville Street, Petaluma, CA 94952.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Viewing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Adobe Creek Funeral Home - Petaluma
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adobe Creek Funeral Home - Petaluma
331 Lakeville Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
707-789-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MarinIJ.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 6, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Adobe Creek Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved