Pacita Birkenstock Pacita ("Pat") Birkenstock, 101, passed away peacefully at her Ashburn, VA senior living home on May 8, 2020. She was a proud centenarian who experienced many major historical events but it was her battle with COVID-19 that brought her life to an end. Pacita is survived by her two sons, Norman and Jesse; their wives; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, nine siblings and her two husbands. Pacita was born in the Philippines in 1918 and won the Ms. Pagsanjan Falls title as a teen. She was widowed at a young age when her first husband, Celine, was taken prisoner by occupying Japanese forces in WWII. In 1948, Pacita and her sons left the Philippines with her second husband, Arnold, a USAF Senior Master Sergeant. First stationed at Hamilton AFB, they later traveled the world on various military assignments before returning to Marin in 1962 and calling San Rafael home for 53 years. Pacita will always be remembered for her elegance, beauty, charm, impeccable taste, generosity, but mostly her immense love and dedication to her family. She never let a special occasion pass without making a delicious meal always served on her finest china or sending a birthday card with a personal note and thoughtful gift. She made every gathering of family and friends a special event marking the food and décor with her signature perfectionism. Pacita's loving legacy will shape her family's character forever.



