|
|
Parnell Xavier Bennett Sadly, Our beloved uncle Parnell Bennett passed away at home on April 9, 2020 after a long, happy life. He was a warm, religious man, born on February 20, 1933 in Butte, Montana. Born to Ephriem and Mary Bennett, he worked in the Butte copper mines, served bravely in the Army, and moved to San Francisco in 1953, to be with his family. He was a butcher and a taxi driver. He was predeceased by his beloved parents and his siblings, Bill, James, Elizabeth (Helms), Margaret (Sheridan) and Ed. He is survived by many adoring nephews, nieces, and many other family members. He was an outgoing, compassionate man with many beloved friends (in particular Keith Mattos, his neighbor). He is lovingly remembered by all who knew him as one who loved his life, people, and God. He was an exceptional person with a golden heart, and he will be lovingly remembered forever. May God bless Uncle Parnell.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 14, 2020