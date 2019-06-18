|
Pasquale Lino "Papa" Caputo Died peacefully in Nov-ato, California on Friday, June 14 at the age of 90. Lino was born to the late Mauro and Carmela Caputo on September 29, 1928 in Ginestra, Italy. Lino was the oldest of four children and is preceded in death by his siblings Antonio, Marcella and Lucio, who all resided in Naples, Italy. After Lino married Dorothy Caputo on September 19, 1964 they moved to Montreal, Canada. Later hearing great stories from his father about California Lino and Dorothy decided to make a better life and moved to California. Lino and Dorothy arrived in San Rafael, California in October 1969 and raised a proud catholic, Italian family. Throughout Lino's career he worked at numerous Italian restaurants within San Francisco and Marin County. Lino spent many summers in Lake Tahoe with his family. He constantly had a camera strapped to himself at all times, waiting and embarrassing us all for that one perfect photo opportunity. With his camera in tow, Lino was always present at any of his children's sporting events screaming and yelling from the sidelines in and around Marin County. Lino was a devoted parish member at St. Raphael's Church as well as a member of the Italian Catholic Federation. In Lino's later years, you could always find him at the Marin Bocce Courts with friends and teammates any day of the week. Lino is survived by his loyal friend till the end, Dorothy Caputo, his children, Yolanda Grego (Tony) of Folsom, Adriano (Julie) of San Rafael, Melissa Daly (Shannon) of San Rafael, Marco of Novato and Gennaro (Brianna) of Roseville. Eleven grandchildren; Taylor and Sydney Grego, Amy, Anthony, Joseph and Vincent Caputo, Shae and Derek Daly, Mauro, Gino and Nico Caputo. A funeral is scheduled for 11:00AM Friday, June 21, 2019 in the Mission at St. Raphael's Church. A Reception will be held at Marin Bocce Ball courts on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 2:30 4:00 P.M.. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Lino's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Marin Bocce Federation at 550 B Street San Rafael, CA 94901. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Creekwood Senior Home and Hospice By the Bay for their care, compassion and continuous support for Lino. Monte's Chapel Of The Hills San Anselmo 415 453-8440
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 18, 2019