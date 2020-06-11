Patricia Ann Carlisle
Patricia Ann Carlisle Patricia Ann Carlisle died peacefully in her home at Villa Marin in San Rafael, CA on May 7. She was 91. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA where her home remained until the family's move to San Francisco in 1961. Pat graduated from the College of Arts and Architecture at Penn State University. She joined the Landscape Architectural firm of Royston, Hanamoto, Alley & Abey upon arrival in San Francisco and in 1974 she became a Principal. Pat served on the City of San Francisco Art Commission from 1978 Through 1983.

Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.
