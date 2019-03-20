Home

Duggan's Mission Chapel
525 W Napa St
Sonoma, CA 95476
(707) 996-3655
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Solano Church
Sonoma, CA
Patricia Ann Ekenberg March 9, 2019 Gone from this life, but in our hearts forever. Our beloved Patty, so rich with wisdom, wit, myriad talents, and appetite for life, leaves bereft, yet inspired, a vast circle of family and countless friends. A Mass will take place April 26 at St. Francis Solano Church in Sonoma, followed by a gathering at her Sonoma home. To share fond memories and for further details, contact Duggans Mission Chapel, Sonoma, CA.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2019
