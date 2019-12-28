|
Patricia Ann Grant Died December 23, 2019. Pat was born August 20, 1933 in St. Paul, MN and moved to the Bay Area in 1958 where she raised her family, and worked as a legal secretary at the County of Marin and Lozano Smith. Pat was a loving mother to children Jim (Ellen), Therese, Rich (Colleen), Mike (Yuko), Dave (Lisa) Grant, as well as 10 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Pat's sobriety was central to her life, and was a parishioner at Our Lady of Loretto. Pat's candy drawer was always full and she loved staying in touch with friends from Northbridge. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Dec. 28, 2019