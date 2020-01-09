Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monte's Chapel Of The Hills
330 Red Hill Ave
San Anselmo, CA 94960
(415) 453-8440
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Mason

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Mason Obituary
Patricia Ann Mason Patricia Ann Mason passed away peacefully at her home on January 7, 2020. Born in San Francisco to Thomas and Gladys Lowney, Patricia lived the next 90 years in San Anselmo and attended St. Anselm's Catholic Church. Patricia worked as a civilian employee with the Navy until she met and married her husband, DeWitt. Together, they raised six children. Patricia was the Class Mom, the Team Mom and the driver on a million school field trips. In her later life, Patricia loved spending time with her grandchildren, beating the other old ladies at bingo, and reading. Predeceased by her husband DeWitt, in 2003, Patricia is survived by her children Steven, Jeffrey (Janice), Clinton (Patricia), Dennis, Gary (Mhana), Robin (Chris) and grandchildren Christopher (Lisa), Jennifer, Lindsey and Katie and her brother Chester Lowney. Friends and family are invited to attend a service at Monte's Chapel of the Hills in San Anselmo, on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., with burial to follow at Mt. Tamalpais Cemetery in San Rafael. Donations may be made to Hospice by the Bay, 17 E. Sir Francis Drake Blvd. Larkspur, CA 94939.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monte's Chapel Of The Hills
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -