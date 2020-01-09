|
Patricia Ann Mason Patricia Ann Mason passed away peacefully at her home on January 7, 2020. Born in San Francisco to Thomas and Gladys Lowney, Patricia lived the next 90 years in San Anselmo and attended St. Anselm's Catholic Church. Patricia worked as a civilian employee with the Navy until she met and married her husband, DeWitt. Together, they raised six children. Patricia was the Class Mom, the Team Mom and the driver on a million school field trips. In her later life, Patricia loved spending time with her grandchildren, beating the other old ladies at bingo, and reading. Predeceased by her husband DeWitt, in 2003, Patricia is survived by her children Steven, Jeffrey (Janice), Clinton (Patricia), Dennis, Gary (Mhana), Robin (Chris) and grandchildren Christopher (Lisa), Jennifer, Lindsey and Katie and her brother Chester Lowney. Friends and family are invited to attend a service at Monte's Chapel of the Hills in San Anselmo, on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., with burial to follow at Mt. Tamalpais Cemetery in San Rafael. Donations may be made to Hospice by the Bay, 17 E. Sir Francis Drake Blvd. Larkspur, CA 94939.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 9, 2020