Patricia Ann Shea Patt Shea (Patricia Ann Shea, nee Funge), born in San Francisco, September 17, 1933 to Edna Truin Funge and Francis Funge, passed July 12, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Daria Foehr Sievers; son-in-law, William Sievers; grandsons, Nicholas Shea and Beau Sievers, PhD.; step-grandson, Teal Sievers; and step-great-granddaughter, Ohana Sievers; step-daughter, Tana D. Davis (nee Shea); and step-son-in-law Dan Davis. Patt is predeceased by her beloved granddaughter, Kyle Sievers, late husband Raymond D. Shea, and her brother, the poet, Robert Funge. Patt began her career in the newspaper business, following her father to the San Francisco Examiner, where Frank Funge (aka, Ivan Paul) was "Night Life" editor at "the paper" during San Francisco's heyday. Known for crafting brilliant advertising and outstanding customer service, her heart broke as COVID-19 swept through the Marin dining experience. She loved her work and her colleagues, counting among the best years of her career, the 17 she spent at the Classified Gazette. Patt adored children and was passionate about education. Her last years were enriched by tutoring one of her favorite young people, Bertrand Anglade. We are grateful to Bertrand's parents, Kettly and Gregoire, for sharing him, and for their care of 'Ms. Patricia' during her last five years. Patt loved Bertrand, Beatrice and Bernard as if they were her own grandchildren. Other members of the Anglade family who loved and cared for Patt will always be held in our hearts. Patt's last year was brightened by Sam Lemus, her dedicated caregiver. Sam filled the void left when COVID-19 halted family contact. We thank Hospice by the Bay for their expertise and sensitive care, and Creekside Senior Home for their generosity and professionalism. Mom, Grandma, Patt, Ms. Patricia, will be sorely missed, but never forgotten. Now, she would say, "Read! Read! Read! And be sure to vote!" Per Patt's wishes, no memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers, please read a book to a child and donate to your local library. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo.



