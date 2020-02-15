|
Patricia Ann Swaney Feb. 11, 1930 Dec. 21, 2019 Patricia Swaney passed away peacefully at her home in Novato on December 21, 2019 with her beloved niece, Mary Whitney, and faithful little pup, Benji, by her side. Patricia was born on February 11, 1930 in Dickinson, North Dakota. She was the youngest of four children (2 sisters and 1 brother) born to Esther Boehlke and Franklin Whitney. She spent several years teaching abroad on military bases in Japan, England, and Germany. She returned to the United States, acquired her Masters degree and moved to California. Patricia met Roy Swaney and soon thereafter they married on November 28, 1969 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Roy had been a Navy man before teaching. Both were public school teachers in California for decades. They loved each other, their community, their church, Yorkies, traveling, time with family and friends. Both volunteered in a variety of ways. Roy passed away in 2008. Patricia was a devoted lifetime Lutheran and a committed member of Good Shepherd for over 30 years. Patricia's kindness touched so many and made the world a better place. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her family and those who knew her. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Wren Yorkie Rescue or Marin Humane. A memorial to honor Patricia's life will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1180 Lynwood Drive, Novato, CA 94947.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 29, 2020