Patricia "Pat" Arrighi On July 8th, 2019, Patricia "Pat" Arrighi was delivered peacefully to heaven. Born Patricia Lee Smets on February 26th, 1934 to Edna Smets (Mankins) and David Smets, Patricia was an endlessly dynamic and immensely beloved woman. Growing up, she cherished life's simple pleasures and saw beauty in seemingly small moments: a red crocheted dress made by her grandmother, a trip to Foster's Freeze with her aunt and uncle, and a chance to clean dishes with her grandfather. She especially loved time spent with her older brother Ken. Depending on each other for support and stability, they spent summers continuously running, rollerskating, and climbing the frames of unfinished houses. A perennially creative person, Pat's love of music and art was instilled in her by her mother and grandmother. Life dramatically changed for Pat at 15 when she met her soulmate, Joseph Arrighi, and they began their 65-year journey together. Lost in the devotion of true love, Pat immersed herself in Joe's Italian heritage, learning to cook traditional Italian dishes from her mother-in-law and even spending late nights secretly learning to speak Italian from her brother-in-law, Lou Arrighi. Starting in Daly City and then settling in the Gerstle Park neighborhood of San Rafael, they started a family with the arrival of their two daughters, Christine and Cookie. Together, Pat and Joe worked tirelessly to create a wonderful life that reflected their dreams for the ones they loved. They were the perfect team: Joe would come up with the idea and Pat would execute it, or vice-versa, forever living by the adage, "Get a hunch, bet a bunch." This infinitely industrious partnership led to the creation of Patio Worldone of the largest outdoor furniture dealerships in California. As the fourPat and Joe along with their brother and sister-in-law/business partners, Lou and Bobbie Arrighiopened up multiple locations around the Bay Area, Pat's creative passion and childhood joy were sparked as she worked to transform the stores into "winter wonderlands" for the Christmas season. Longtime residents of Novato, Pat and Joe retired in 1990, and it was then that Pat's life took on a new and exciting trajectory, filledmost importantly to herwith time for her cherished granddaughters, Carly and Valerie. For herself, she pursued her lifelong dream of painting and became incredibly skilled with oils while taking weekly classes. In addition, Pat actively volunteered at the San Francisco Zoo for 18 years where she could be seen every Monday making food for the monkeys and feeding the goats. Always loving the outdoors, Pat created beautiful flower and vegetable gardens at her home. Her cooking was legendary, with her "fluffy" fried chicken winning first place and "Best In Show" at the 2017 Marin County Fair. Pat's joy came from creating memories with her family: throwing 4th of July celebrations at her home, "Gull Cottage," in Stinson Beach, taking Valerie to horseback riding lessons, showing her family Italy for the first time, and making ravioli and torta at Christmastime. As a couple, Pat and Joe were inseparable: they loved traveling the world and taking every chance to dance and revel in the beautiful family they created and fostered. As Pat's family, we are heartbroken and devastated at the loss of this extraordinary woman, but will live on forever embodying the inspiration she provided. She was known to say, "I would like those who knew me to think I was a good woman," but we will remember her for being far more. She was a generous, kind, and loving lady who believed that the needs of others were her opportunities. Pat is survived by her adoring daughters, Christine Valente and Cookie Arrighi; her cherished and loyal brother and sister-in-law, Lou and Bobbie Arrighi; her faithful son-in-law, Ken Valente; her adored and idolized granddaughters, Carly Kincheloe and Valerie Rinaldi; her lovingly loyal grandsons, John Kincheloe and Tyler Rinaldi; and her limitlessly loved great-grandson, Zachary Kincheloe, who cherished every moment with his "B." "Auntie Pat" was an adoring and beloved aunt to Teresa Campbell and Janice Burgan, as well as to their loving husbands, Dennis Campbell and Philippe Burgan. Auntie Pat's legacy also lives on with pride through her nieces and nephews: Mimi Burgan, Lindsey Campbell, Louis Campbell, Megan Campbell, Ryan Campbell, and Enzo Burgan. We couldn't love you more, Gram...have fun up there dancing eternally with Nonno. It's time for "a beer and a cigarette;" your work here is done. Services will be held on Saturday, July 13th at 1p.m. at Our Lady of Loretto Church in Novato (1806 Novato Blvd). In lieu of flowers, please contribute to The Our Lady of Loretto Adopt-A-Student Scholarship Program (1811 Virginia Avenue, Novato, California 94945), or to a . Arrangements entrusted to Keaton's Redwood Chapel of Marin.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from July 11 to July 13, 2019