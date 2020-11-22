1/1
Patricia D. Reilly
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia D. Reilly Patricia Diane "Patty" Reilly Ferrer of San Francisco, died on October 31, 2020 in her Novato childhood home, surrounded by her family. Patty was born on December 4, 1969 in Novato, California and died at the age of 50 after her two-year battle with Multiple Myeloma. Patty is survived by her husband, Ben Ferrer and her sons Aidan and Gabriel Ferrer of San Francisco; her parents, Bob and Carmen Reilly of Novato; her sisters, Debbie Picard, Colleen Reilly, and Beth Washburn and their families; the family budgie "Nacho," along with aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many dear friends. Patty was everyone's favorite aunt - her nieces and nephews call her "Poppy." Patty attended Our Lady of Loretto School in Novato, St. Vincent High School in Petaluma, Sacramento State University, and received a Culinary Arts degree from San Francisco City College. Patty was a chef, a bike mechanic, an excellent writer, and the world's best parallel parker. She was a committed volunteer - at her children's school functions and cooking for Project Open Hand, providing food for the city's sick and vulnerable. She loved Lake Tahoe, Paris, Disneyland, and most of all, her beloved San Francisco, discovering every quirk and corner of the City with her boys. Patty was the truest of friends, who maintained childhood friendships, along with many more she collected from around the globe. Patty was a dedicated mother, first and foremost. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. All who knew her will never forget her humor, wit, generosity, and infinite love and caring for people. Memorials may be made to Project Open Hand in San Francisco or to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MarinIJ.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved