Patricia D. Reilly Patricia Diane "Patty" Reilly Ferrer of San Francisco, died on October 31, 2020 in her Novato childhood home, surrounded by her family. Patty was born on December 4, 1969 in Novato, California and died at the age of 50 after her two-year battle with Multiple Myeloma. Patty is survived by her husband, Ben Ferrer and her sons Aidan and Gabriel Ferrer of San Francisco; her parents, Bob and Carmen Reilly of Novato; her sisters, Debbie Picard, Colleen Reilly, and Beth Washburn and their families; the family budgie "Nacho," along with aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many dear friends. Patty was everyone's favorite aunt - her nieces and nephews call her "Poppy." Patty attended Our Lady of Loretto School in Novato, St. Vincent High School in Petaluma, Sacramento State University, and received a Culinary Arts degree from San Francisco City College. Patty was a chef, a bike mechanic, an excellent writer, and the world's best parallel parker. She was a committed volunteer - at her children's school functions and cooking for Project Open Hand, providing food for the city's sick and vulnerable. She loved Lake Tahoe, Paris, Disneyland, and most of all, her beloved San Francisco, discovering every quirk and corner of the City with her boys. Patty was the truest of friends, who maintained childhood friendships, along with many more she collected from around the globe. Patty was a dedicated mother, first and foremost. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. All who knew her will never forget her humor, wit, generosity, and infinite love and caring for people. Memorials may be made to Project Open Hand in San Francisco or to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store