Patricia E. Champie

Patricia E. Champie Obituary
Patricia E. Champie 9/11/1928 - 3/2/2019 Pat Champie, age 90, passed away at her home in Santa Rosa on March 2, 2019. She was born in Eureka to Michael J. and Millie Burns. After high school, she worked briefly at the California State Capitol where her father was Senator. She soon married her high school sweetheart, Allan R. Champie and moved to Marin County where she spent many happy years. She is survived by Allan; 6 children, Sharon Anderson, Craig Champie, Brian Champie, Maureen (David) Alvarado, Michael (Stephanie) Champie, and Kevin (Sandy) Champie; 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A celebration of her life is being planned for a later date.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
