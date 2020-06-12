Patricia Edmonds Duggan 6/12/1928 - 5/24/2020 Patricia Edmonds Duggan passed in her sleep on May 24, 2020, a few weeks shy of her 92nd birthday. Pat was born in Shorne, England on June 12, 1928. Her parents were Fred Edmonds and Maud Burgin. At age 16, Pat left Shorne for London. Pat worked for Harrods for many years, moving up to the Buyer of Millinery. Pat moved to the US in 1955, first to Florida where some of her family lived, then to California. Excellent references from her previous employer, Harrods, landed her a buyer position at Saks 5th Avenue when she arrived in San Francisco. Pat loved being single and living in San Francisco. Pat shared a home with several single women while the women were courting. Pat met Paul N. Duggan in 1960. Paul started working at Sutro and Co. right out of high school at age 15 and stayed for almost 50 years, becoming the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Pacific Stock Exchange. Pat and Paul eloped on August 29, 1962 in Carmel-by-the-sea, CA. Pat wanted to be the best wife to Paul and step-mother to Paul's son Mark. She took every class the Julia Child's School in San Francisco offered. Pat loved cooking and was a gracious hostess. Pat also enjoyed gardening; Paul loved the ocean. They spent a lot of their time yachting on the San Francisco Bay. When Paul retired in the 1970's, they moved to Marin County. Pat lived life her way. She didn't put up with much foolishness and spoke her mind no matter what the consequences. She was a Daughter of the British Empire and wore that label proudly. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Maud Edmonds; her brother Geoffrey Edmonds; and her husband, Paul Duggan. Pat is survived by her step-son Mark Duggan and his wife, Luann of Orinda; her sister-in-law, Nancy Coster; her sister, Joan Thornton; nieces and nephews: Sara-Jane Lambert, Simon Thornton, Paul Thornton, Justine Webb, Madeline Humphries and Caroline Edmonds of the United Kingdom. Pat is buried at the Fernwood Cemetery in Mill Valley. There will be no service. If you'd like to remember Pat, please donate to her favorite charity, the San Francisco Garden Club, or one of your choosing. Pat's family would like to thank the Aegis Living staff in Corte Madera for taking great care of Pat with love and dignity.



