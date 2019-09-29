|
Patricia Frances Blau Patricia Blau (Patty to all who knew and loved her) passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019 after the long goodbye of early onset Alzheimer's Disease. Patty was much beloved by those who knew and worked with her and is terribly missed. Patty was born in Winnetka, Illinois on August 16, 1955 and raised in the Chicago suburbs. She attended Syracuse University and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Fine Art. Throughout her life she was a superb, prolific artist, excelling in painting, drawing and ceramics. In 1979, Patty moved to San Francisco to seek a career. She landed at LucasFilm Ltd. managing the reception desk at Industrial Light & Magic during the production of "The Empire Strikes Back." During her interview, she was asked if she was comfortable answering the phone for movie stars and other "important people." She said she was, and the rest, as they say, is history. Patty's wit and intelligence quickly led her into the model shop where she coordinated the massive undertaking of modeling creatures for "Return of the Jedi." Patty continued her climb up the ILM ladder as she produced visual effects for "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," "Back to the Future III," and "The Rocketeer." Patty continued her climb as she became Head of Production and eventually, Vice President of Animation Development. Hers was an illustrious career spanning 23 years. In 2003 Patty retired and returned to her creative roots as a painter and sculptor, painting every day from 9 to 5. During this time, she also found a calling with companion birds and fostering. She became a devoted volunteer with Mickaboo Companion Bird Rescue, and often had a dozen birds or so gracing her home. Patty was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's disease in 2015. She continued to sculpt and create beautiful ceramics until the disease finally left her unable to manage tactile functions. During this time, she was lovingly cared for by her long-time companion Bob Elkjer, her friends, and loving caregiver professionals. Patty is survived by Bob, her mother Marion, sister Meg, brother Dave, sister-in-law Sharon, nephews Christopher and Parker and niece Emily. Patty approached her disease as she did everything else, with determination and grace. Patty had a darkly humorous, yet whimsical nature. She loved animals, the great outdoors, art, books, movies, travel and, above all, her friends and family. She had a brilliant mind, an unrelenting curiosity, a wicked sense of humor, and she wanted to make the world a better place. Patty was a pioneer for women in the visual effects industry and an inspiration to all who knew her. She was charitable and kind. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, November 2nd. Time and venue details will be found on social media and through the Visual Effects Society. In the spirit of her generosity, Patty would want any expressions of love and gratitude to be directed to Hospice by the Bay or Mickaboo Companion Bird Rescue.
