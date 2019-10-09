|
Patricia Jane Cooke Born in San Francisco October 27 1936 passing September 28 2019. Parents James Kerr (The Scotch Gardener) and Audrey Kerr lived in Sausalito the first three years before moving to Redwood City. She graduated from from Sequoia High School and received her BA at Cal Berkeley. She met Sherwood Cummins at Cal and they married in 1958. She taught 2nd grade in Sleepy Hollow in 1962. She had three boys Geoffrey 1963, Jonathan 1966, and Thaddeus 1969. They were raised in San Jose and moved to Larkspur in 1973. Sherwood and Patricia separated in 1976. She taught as a substitute teacher until receiving a full time position at Neil Cummins and then Henry C. Hall teaching 3rd and 6th grade. She met James Cooke in 1979 and they married in 1991. She was an avid bird lover, talented artist in calligraphy and wonderful Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. She is survived by her sons Geoffrey, Jonathan, and Thaddeus, their children Kalen, Brianna, Tristan, Lauryn, Mark, and Audrey and Great Grandchildren Kaden, Micah, and Julien. We will be holding a service celebrating her life at Community Congregational Church, 145 Rock Hill Road, Tiburon on the October 26 at 2:00 p.m. Please send any donations to in her name if you wish to honor her.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 9, 2019