|
|
Patricia Kelly Sonntag Passed away in the early morning of 03 January 2020. She had been ill on and off over the last eight years from several painful maladies, against which she put up a heroic battle. Patricia (known as "Pat") was born in Los Angeles as the only child to parents David R. Kelly and Thelma L. Rood. She is survived by her loving, and loyal husband, James A Sonntag, who was by her continuously until her death. She spent most of her formative years in Orange County, California on her grandfather's estate in Midway City on which her parents had a home. No one enjoyed life's passage more than Pat. She was born Irish to the bone. She had a great sense of humor graced by a strong wit and was the focus of life for her husband for more than 50 years. Their life together started back at La Mirada High in Southern California. They became friends after just one "arranged dinner". They were instant companions at sight, natural mates, and as appropriate were married on 15 June 1968. Pat and Jim initially lived in Buena Park, CA, where Pat began her lifelong career as a homemaker. Her husband's employment transferred them to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1971, and they eventually settled into their San Rafael home in 1975. They also acquired a second summer home at Lake Berryessa, CA, where they met many of their life-long friends amid countless celebratory times punctuated by a love of partying and of power boating. Pat was a premier hostess. She had dinner parties throughout the year to celebrate almost all the major calendar events. For years she did most of the cooking herself. Her Christmas Party, which she did for 50-years, was legendary. Often over 100-people attended. Because she was born on Cinco de Mayo, for decades she hosted a grand celebration for friends and family at Celia's Mexican Restaurant (San Rafael). This also tied in with her love of Mazatlan, Mexico, where she and Jim had honeymooned. Pat had an unmatchable demeanor. When she entered a room the space would come alive. She affected everyone in a good manner. She had a memory that recalled everything and everyone. She was attentive and appreciative of all people. Although she was well off in life, she played down that aspect and considered everyone as equals. Her main addiction was to purchase from catalogs, to which her husband stoically acceded. Pat was a collector of everything from antique dolls to decanter liquor bottles to native American artifacts and everything in between. Her home is a time capsule of exotic items. Pat also loved owning Yorkie dogs, a passion that started in 1964. Pat had a full and wonderful life. With her husband, she traveled by ship to the four corners of the earth on 27-voyages together. They tucked in trips to Hawaii to stay at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel in their "special room." They traveled the emotional road of life together. There is now a void in our universe. Pat was unique and will be so very much missed. May she rest in peace well knowing that she lived life to the fullest and attained the fullest love and appreciation and remembrance of all who knew her. No services are planned. She will be interred at Westminster Memorial Park, in Westminster, CA, near her parents and grandparents.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020