|
|
Patricia Lani Hochman Known to most as "Patti," to her loving daughters, simply as "Mom," to her grandsons as "Kiki," and to some others, humorously, as "The Admiral's daughter," Patricia Lani Hochman left us on April 20, 2019, at age 80, and is missed by so many. Born on November 29, 1938, in Honolulu, Hawaii, Patti was the youngest of 3 daughters and a younger brother of Dorothy Linda Collis and Rear Admiral John Leon Collis, US Navy. Raised in the Islands, Hawaii always occupied a very special part of her life, and the high point of her travels was returning "home" each year where she renewed the love and aloha she always carried in her heart. Early in her career, this lovely lady was a flight attendant for Hawaiian Airlines and worked in the banking industry for Bank of Hawaii, and later for Bank of America in San Francisco. But her special occupation was that of a super wife to her husband, Bill, a loving mother to her daughters, Holly and Kelly, and an adored grandmother to her grandsons, Sam and Cole. In 1963, she married attorney, William S. Hochman, in Washington, D.C., but they soon returned to California making their home and family in Marin, raising two adoring daughters, Holly and Kelly. The family prospered in Marin with Patti at the family helm and coupling that distinction with her athletic skills on the paddle ball courts at Ft. DeRussey in Honolulu, as a regular player for over 30 years at Marin Tennis Club and a member of champion Calcutta teams, and hiking the trails on Mt. Tamalpais. She was also an accomplished photographer, calligrapher and an artist painting in pastels. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Diana Shuman, and is survived by her husband, Bill, to whom she was married for 55 years; daughters, Holly Seifer (Michel), and Kelly Hoch-man; her grandsons, Sam Seifer and Cole Seifer; her sister Dixie Quin of Aptos, California; her brother, Ted Collis of St. Louis, Mo., and many cousins, nieces and nephews in various parts of the country. Patti enriched the lives of all of those around her. A private service will be held later celebrating her life.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 19, 2019