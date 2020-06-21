Patricia Mary Cohen Patricia Mary Cohen (Pat), 85, of Novato, California passed away peacefully at home on June 4, 2020 after a short illness. Pat was born on 11 May, 1935 to Douglas and May Tudhope in Glasgow, Scotland. The family soon moved to Edinburgh, Scotland where Pat grew up. She attended Mary Erskine School and went on to study in London at the Constance Spry School of Flowers and in Edinburgh at the Edinburgh College of Art. Pat had a varied career in Scotland. From Floral Design in the George Hotel in Edinburgh, Entertainment Director at Crieff Hydro and a brief stint in Public Relations at the newly formed Scottish Television, before she found her place at Henry Décor Boutique back in Edinburgh. Pat met her husband Bernie (John Bernard) Cohen in the Jazz clubs of Edinburgh in the late 1950s and married him in California in 1963. They set up their first home in Sausalito with son David before settling in Loma Verde (Novato), CA soon after daughter Mandy arrived. Pat spent the 1970s volunteering within the community. She initiated and coordinated a recycling and educational program that was adopted by the local school district. Up until the death of her husband in 1983, Pat was extremely active in the local and state PTA. One of her proudest achievements was as co-chair to the bond issue for the purchase of land that would become Ignacio Valley Open Space Preserve, a 900 acre area of protected woodland. After the death of her husband, Pat worked at Wareham Property Group in San Rafael until her retirement. She loved her decaf cappuccinos (with two brown sugars!) and pastries. She is survived by her daughter Mandy, her son David and daughter-in-law Tracey. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Marine Mammal Center: https://www.marine mammalcenter.org/ GetInvolved/give/ways_ to_celebrate.html#gift.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.