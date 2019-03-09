Home

Patricia "Patti" Newman Aug 18, 1932 - Feb 21, 2019 In Loving Memory Born in Chicago, Illinois, Patti went straight into show biz after finishing high school. She was a TV weather girl, had bit parts in several movies and commercials and played the lead in numerous stage plays, including "Star Spangled Girl", "California Suite", "Last of the Red Hot Lovers" and "Damn Yankees". When not working as a clown or delivering singing telegrams, Patti entertained at convalescent homes, all over the San Francisco Bay area. Patti lived in San Rafael, CA. She is survived by her daughters, Lauri, Tracy, Becky, son Daniel, and her beloved cat. Celebration of life will be 3-24-2019, 12 to 3:00 pm, at Contempo Marin in San Rafael. RSVP to (415) 299-2208.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 9, 2019
