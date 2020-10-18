1/1
Patricia Pettibone Patricia Pettibone, mother, wife, and nurse, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family at the age of 86 on October 4, 2020. Pat was born in Spokane, Washington on January 30, 1934 to Patricia and Franklin McLeod. She studied nursing at Sacred Heart University and Saint Mary's College, married Mike Pettibone on June 23, 1956 and spent 35 years working as a nurse and nursing manager. She was a devout Catholic and a truly caring individual who supported numerous charities, such as Rural Foods and the Fisherman's Festival, with her time and generosity. A strong, determined woman, Pat was also a loving wife, fiercely protective mother, and devoted friend. She loved living in Bodega Bay and appreciated being a member of such a caring community. She enjoyed hiking, running, cooking, ice skating, golf, bridge, and in true Bodega Bay tradition, good wine in the company of friends. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, sister Jenny, brother Bill, and husband Mike. She is survived by her four sons: Steve, Jim, Bill, and Tim; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held in the cul-de-sac at 102 Condor Ct., Bodega Bay, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on October 25, 2020. To help us comply with Sonoma County rules, please wear masks, and stagger your arrival times so we can stay under 100 people.

Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
