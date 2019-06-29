Home

Patricia R. Bertrand

Patricia R. Bertrand Obituary
Patricia R. Bertrand Born November 21, 1924, passed away peacefully at home June 5, 2019. She is survived by daughter Tina Newkirk; son Tom Bertrand; brother Jim Rawles; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Francis Bertrand and two sons, John and Richard Bertrand. Pat lived in Tiburon all her adult life. She attended Holy Names High School, Stanford University and was a Fulbright Scholar. She was a teacher at Dominican and Terra Linda High Schools for 35 years. Pat loved sailing in her youth and later enjoyed world travel, gardening and reading. Family will gather privately to celebrate her remarkable life. We extend our love and gratitude to Liti, our mother's loyal caregiver. Our beloved mother will be greatly missed.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from June 29 to July 1, 2019
