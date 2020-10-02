1/1
1951 - 2020
Patrick John Reagan Patrick John Reagan, 69, died peacefully from heart failure at his home in Novato on Thursday, September 24th. Pat was born in Southern California on February 22, 1951. He moved to Marin in 1978 where he met Anne, his wife of 41 years, while they were working as telephone installers for Pacific Telephone. They were married the following year. They had two beautiful sons, Matt and Bobby, and raised them in Loma Verde. Always the hands-on dad, Pat would be seen participating in school events and leading Boy Scout trips. Coach Pat was the most valued and most requested T-Ball coach for the Hamilton Little League. His greatest loves in life were his family, his Loma Verde friends of 30-plus years, good food, good wine, golf, and the Grateful Dead. He is survived by his wife, Anne; his son Matt, 38 and wife, Amy; and his grandchildren Luke, Lily and Margaret; his son Bobby, 35, wife Lauren, and grand-dog Reuben; his older brother Phil, wife Susan; niece Julie, nephew Mike, and their children. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice. A celebration of life will be held when the world is right-side up again. Pat had a natural ability to make anyone he met feel like the most important person in the world. He will be dearly missed. Pat's parting Grateful Dead song: "Like a steam locomotive, rollin' down the tracks, he's gone, he's gone and nothin's gonna' bring him back...Nothin' left to do but smile, smile, smile."

Published in Marin Independent Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
