Patrick Maloney Marin artist Patrick Maloney passed away on August 18, 2019 in the home that he built in Nicasio in the late 1960s, surrounded by his family and his art. After a diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease a few years ago, Patrick continued to make art and to teach until only recently. He was born February 5, 1938 in Bryan, Texas. In 1961 he married Patricia (Patsy) Rilee Cox. In 1965 they moved to Marin County where they raised their sons Cavan, Colin, Sean, and Aran. His drawings, paintings and sculptures have been exhibited throughout the Bay Areaincluding solo shows at the Museum of Modern Art Rental Gallery, Allport Gallery in San Francisco, The Marin Community Foundation, and most recently in 2018 in a show in the Redwood Foyer at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in San Rafael, entitled "Patrick Maloney Looking Forward, Looking Back". His art is also an integral part of the décor at Whipper Snapper Restaurant in San Rafael. His generosity with his talent and his artwork enriched thousands of lives. He often worked with those on the margins: recent immigrants, the incarcerated, juvenile offenders, and low-income and at-risk children and families. He taught art at San Quintin Prison where he continued until last February after more than 40 years. Patrick worked with and inspired other artists as well. He produced an extraordinary and eclectic body of art that reflects the spirit of collaboration that informed his work. He is survived by his wife Patsy, son Aran and daughter-in-law Gloria, sons Sean and Cavan, grandsons Riley, Garrett, Will, Taggart, Nick, Cory, and granddaughters Daniella, Alina and Ceara, He was preceded in death by his brother Carl and his son Colin. The family wishes to thank his numerous friends and colleagues in the arts community for their love and support during this time. There will be a Celebration of Patrick's life and art at Whipper Snapper Restaurant in San Rafael on Sunday November 10th from 3-5:00PM.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 27, 2019