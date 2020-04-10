Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Dreier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Allen Dreier


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Allen Dreier Obituary
Paul Allen Dreier Paul Allen Dreier passed away unexpectedly on March 27, 2020 at the age of 62. He was born on July 3, 1957 to James Grant Dreier and Alice Catherine (Patricia) Cribbin Dreier. Paul graduated from Redwood High School. He lived in Marin County until 2006, at which time he moved to The Magnolia of Millbrae Senior Living Community. Paul was an active member of the St. Roberts Catholic Community. He was also a longtime San Francisco Giants fan. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, "Kimo" and "Pat" and older brother Msgr. Bruce Dreier. Paul is survived by his brother Gordon (Carole) Dreier; his sister Joan (Marc) Winquist; one nephew; four nieces; two grandnephews; four grandnieces and one great-grandnephew. Memorial services will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at The Magnolia of Millbrae Senior Living Community. The family requests that memorial donations be made in Paul's name to: St. Roberts Catholic Church, 1380 Crystal Springs Road, San Bruno, CA 94066.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -