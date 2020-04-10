|
|
Paul Allen Dreier Paul Allen Dreier passed away unexpectedly on March 27, 2020 at the age of 62. He was born on July 3, 1957 to James Grant Dreier and Alice Catherine (Patricia) Cribbin Dreier. Paul graduated from Redwood High School. He lived in Marin County until 2006, at which time he moved to The Magnolia of Millbrae Senior Living Community. Paul was an active member of the St. Roberts Catholic Community. He was also a longtime San Francisco Giants fan. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, "Kimo" and "Pat" and older brother Msgr. Bruce Dreier. Paul is survived by his brother Gordon (Carole) Dreier; his sister Joan (Marc) Winquist; one nephew; four nieces; two grandnephews; four grandnieces and one great-grandnephew. Memorial services will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at The Magnolia of Millbrae Senior Living Community. The family requests that memorial donations be made in Paul's name to: St. Roberts Catholic Church, 1380 Crystal Springs Road, San Bruno, CA 94066.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020