Paul F. Henricks April 19, 1935 - April 8, 2020 Paul passed away on April 8 2020. He is survived by his children, Gregory (Deborah), Dianna Farrington (Stephen), Scott, and Kimberly Alves (Joseph); six grandchildren: Emily, Samantha, Benjamin, Ryan, Katelyn, and Zackary; and his great-grandchild, Rex; as well as cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first and only love, wife Kathleen (Kay), with whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2004; and his parents, Paul and Sarah. A San Francisco native, he joined the Sea Scouts in high school, where he met Kay, and began a lifelong love of sailing. Marrying in 1954, they started their family and moved to San Rafael where Paul became a lithographer by trade, retiring as journeyman. He was a volunteer firefighter in Terra Linda, and continued his seafaring pursuits with Kay by his side, as racing crew and then skipper, as a member of the San Rafael Yacht Club. An avid reader, he had a curious and inquisitive mind. He took up and mastered hobbies such as woodworking and bread making, and played a mean game of poker. He was a lifelong friend as well as a San Francisco Giants, 49ers and Warriors fan. He attended every family event with a bouquet of flowers in hand. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Due to gathering limitations, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Please remember Paul with donations to the Sonoma Humane Society, sonomahumane.org.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 19, 2020