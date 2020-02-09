|
Paul L. Kingsley M.D. Father, husband, Marin physician, and lover of life dies at age 103 Paul Kingsley, a retired general and child psychiatrist, former general practitioner, former chemical engineer, and life-long student died in Marin January 14, 2020. His children and friends were at his side. He was 103 and four months old and had resided here in his beloved Marin County these last sixty-three years. After retiring at the young age of 73 years, he continued to travel, study at the College of Marin, play tennis as well as the piano, exercise, hike, and read vociferously. He was active until a few days before he died. For more than a decade, Wednesdays meant a trip to United Market, Thursdays were trips to the Fairfax Library and possibly an ice cream parlor, and more recently, on Tuesdays he practiced yoga at the Mill Valley Senior Center all thanks to his beloved caregiver, Maria. Other days he enjoyed going to lunch with friends, and he loved to play games, sing songs, and debate politics. Even at age 103, he could beat most people at checkers, even his grandson, the one with the degree in mathematics. He owed his positive spirit in his final years mostly to the wonderful people he had come to know during the last decade of his life, people at United Market, the Fairfax library, the Threshold Singers, as well as a few old friends, his wife, and his grown children. He will be terribly missed by all. Paul Luther Kleppisch was born September 20, 1916 in Chicago and as a young adult began thinking about changing "the name," as he used to say, after being introduced at a sorority meet-and-greet as "Paul Klapfish." There were other problems nobody could spell it and he and his brother grew tired of correcting. Kingsley was taken from two unrelated authors he liked, Sidney and Donald Kingsley and Paul's brother Ted went along. He told his children that when he was a child milk delivered to his childhood home came in glass bottles, transported in a wagon drawn by a horse, cooled by blocks of ice cut during the winter from Lake Michigan. He also spoke of his first car, a used Model T Ford. One of the great things about that car, he said, was that you could order just about any part for it from the Sears Roebuck Catalog and do all of the work yourself. He attended Northwestern University (1933-1937) and later received a Master's Degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). While working as a chemist in Washington D.C., he met another chemist, Rembert (Remmy) Kingsley, and they married in 1944. At age 33 he matriculated at George Washington University School of Medicine, also in Washington D.C., graduating in 1953. Remmy and Paul had two children, Bruce, in 1952, and Judy in 1955 and in 1957 the family settled in Marin County. Paul opened a solo general medical practice, made house calls, delivered babies, and cared for patients in the hospital, all services that general physicians don't or can't offer today. As medical specialization advanced, he completed training and certification in general and child psychiatry. He held a clinical faculty appointment at the University of California San Francisco School of Medicine and participated in the UCSF psychiatric residency program and the residency at Napa State Hospital. He published on the failure of institutional psychiatry to recognize "greed" as a neuropsychiatric diagnosis and appeared on the Donahue Show to talk about children having troubles leaving the nest. Both topics perhaps still being timely. A devout atheist, he was also a devout pacifist, and believed we could solve our problems without violence, without prisons, and without war. Paul and Remmy shared a deep and rich marriage until she passed away in 2015. They are survived by their son, Bruce Paine Kingsley M.D., their daughter, Judith Walden Kingsley, and four grandchildren, Hanna and Cameron Kingsley and Adrian and Shawn Clayton. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to The American Friends Service Committee.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 9, 2020