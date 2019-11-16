|
Paul "Coach" Lamar Stevens Passed away peacefully and suddenly on Monday November 4, 2019 in the comfort of his own home in Corte Madera, California, where he lived for the past 52 years. Paul was born in Macon, Georgia on September 13, 1933 to Manuel and Suddie Stevens. Paul has two loving brothers David and Ray who he cared for deeply. One of the many highlights of his childhood was in 1936 when he won the "Best Looking Child" Award (Silver Loving Cup), which he always reminded the family about. Several years later his family moved to North Carolina then soon after that to Elkton, Maryland where his claim to fame was playing Semi Pro Football against the all time great, Johnny Unitas. Paul was determined to serve his country. On his 18th birthday he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was one of the youngest tail gunners in the "Flying Fortress" B 29 Bomber. During his service he received two purple hearts. After his years in service Paul attended San Francisco State University where he obtained his BA and MA and received his teaching credentials. Paul lived to teach and earned his nickname "Coach" at Del Mar Middle School in Tiburon, California where he taught from 1964 -1992. He loved his students, and after being told he had to cancel after school PE sports due to budget cuts, he continued to coach for free. During his teaching career Paul was nominated for the "Teacher of the Year" Award in the state of California. Paul was also instrumental in forming the Tiburon Peninsula Soccer League (TPSL). Paul made a lasting impact on his students. During his service Paul was stationed at Hamilton Army Airfield in Novato, California where he met the love of his life, Marge. They were married in 1957 for 62 years. Paul and Marge had two sons, Mike and Chet, and many grand-children who he loved and adored. Paul was a person of faith who lived life serving others. He has left an everlasting footprint on everyone he touched and is greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held on November 19, 2019 at 10:00am at Saint Patrick's Church located 114 King St, Larkspur, CA 94939 All are welcome. A private burial service with military honors will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Patrick's Church. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 16, 2019