Paul Morris Epp Mar. 28, 1941 - Nov. 1, 2019 Paul Epp, loving husband, father, brother and grand-father passed away at the age of 78 on November 1, 2019, surrounded by family and friends at UCSF. A native San Franciscan, Paul was the only son of the late Louis and Gertrude ("Gertie") Epp. He is survived by his wife Patricia, sons Scott (Kitzia) and Matt (Caitlin), daughter Casey, sister Arlene Krieger (Steve), grandchildren Andrew, Annaelise, nieces, nephews and stepchildren Kelley, Shane, Brendan, Holli (John). Paul founded Biltwell Development Co. in 1964, making significant contributions to the Bay Area by building schools, warehouses, libraries, and hospitals. Paul's family was a constant source of pride, and he loved all of them dearly. He was married to his late wife, Dee-Dee, for over twenty-five years. Dee-Dee adored him for his courageous heart and playfulness, and the two brought each other endless joy. Paul and Dee-Dee raised three children together, whom Paul loved fiercely. He was fortunate to meet an incredible woman later in life, Patricia, to whom he was devoted. They shared a strong bond and enjoyed a wonderful marriage of over ten years with their dogs at their home in Belvedere. His loyalty and commitment went beyond his family, friends and business, and included his beloved Golden Retrievers, Shelby and Nikki, as well as his San Francisco Giants. He was an avid sports fan and an incredible athlete; he could play any sport, but he particularly loved baseball, tennis, and later in life, golf. Paul, the life of every party, will forever be remembered for his quick wit and relentless commitment to making everyone around him laugh - appropriately or inappropriately. Paul's confidence knew no bounds, and he frequently left his friends in awe of the mischief he could get away with. Always a twinkle in his eye, there was part of Paul that never grew up, and he was incredibly endeared for it. Although known for his sharp jokes, Paul had a soft, huge heart, both of which will be kept alive through memories of the stories that only Paul could have told while chewing on one of his signature cigars. Paul was truly one of a kind. Join us to celebrate his life and retell Paul's stories at 1:00pm on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Congregation Rodef Shalom, located at 170 N. San Pedro Rd in San Rafael. In lieu of flowers please send donations to , stjude.org/donate.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 5, 2019